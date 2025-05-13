Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 10:28pm

Gilgeous-Alexander produced 31 points (12-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 victory over Denver in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander logged team-high marks in points, assists and steals in Game 5. Additionally, he recorded his third 30-plus-point performance of the second round to help the Thunder take a 3-2 series lead over Denver on Tuesday. The superstar point guard has stuffed the stat sheet in the Western Conference Semifinals, averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals across 38.4 minutes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to close out the series on the road in Game 6 on Thursday.

