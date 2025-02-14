Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Teases triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander ended Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves with 24 points (6-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes.

The MVP candidate put together one more strong performance before the All-Star break. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20-plus points in 49 straight appearances since Nov. 1, averaging 33.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over that lengthy stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now