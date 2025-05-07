Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Ultra-efficient in Game 2

Gilgeous-Alexander generated 34 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 149-106 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Due to the lopsided nature of Wednesday's contest, Gilgeous-Alexander played only 30 minutes. Still, he managed to drop 34 points on a stellar 11-of-13 shooting from the field. The 26-year-old paced OKC in points and assists. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game during the playoffs.