Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Exits to locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Curry exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left leg injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Curry limped off the court after requesting a substitution and was seen grabbing at the back of his left leg. If the superstar is unable to return, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for a bump in playing time.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
