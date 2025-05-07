Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Injury: To miss at least three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 11:31am

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Curry will be re-evaluated in one week.

An MRI taken on Curry confirmed a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Curry's re-evaluation date is set for one week, which effectively rules Curry out until at least Game 5 on May 14. The injury could've been a lot worse, however, so the Warriors are fortunate that he has a chance to return in this series. In the meantime, the Warriors will need Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski to step up.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
