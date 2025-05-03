Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry News: Nails six triples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 9:12am

Curry finished with 29 points (9-23 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Rockets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Curry was Golden State's leading scorer in Friday's Game 6 loss but struggled with his efficiency from the field. The superstar guard also tallied just two assists compared to five turnovers. Curry averages 24.3 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.0 minutes across the first six games of the Warriors' first-round matchup with the Rockets.

