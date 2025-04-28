Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 6:19pm

Adams (illness) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, though he'll suit up as the Rockets attempt to even the series at two games apiece. The veteran big man has averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 18.0 minutes per game in three first-round appearances.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now