Steven Adams News: Cleared to play Monday

Adams (illness) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, though he'll suit up as the Rockets attempt to even the series at two games apiece. The veteran big man has averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 18.0 minutes per game in three first-round appearances.