Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Drops 17 in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Adams finished Friday's 115-107 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 17 points (4-4 FG, 9-16 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.

Adams played a major role in Friday's win, scoring a season-high 17 points off the bench. The veteran big man is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 68.8 percent from the field.

