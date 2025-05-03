Steven Adams News: Drops 17 in Game 6 win

Adams finished Friday's 115-107 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 17 points (4-4 FG, 9-16 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.

Adams played a major role in Friday's win, scoring a season-high 17 points off the bench. The veteran big man is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 68.8 percent from the field.