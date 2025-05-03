Steven Adams News: Drops 17 in Game 6 win
Adams finished Friday's 115-107 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 17 points (4-4 FG, 9-16 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.
Adams played a major role in Friday's win, scoring a season-high 17 points off the bench. The veteran big man is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 68.8 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now