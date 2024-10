Williams was selected by the Stars with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

Williams went undrafted in the 2024 Draft, but he will now get the opportunity to display his talents with the Stars. The 23-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign with Cleveland State, during which he averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 28.7 minutes per game over 36 regular-season outings.