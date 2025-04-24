Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason News: Notches 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:41am

Eason had 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

This game got heated at times, and at one point, Eason threw a towel at the Warriors when both teams converged into a huddle. As for the actual game, Eason was far more effective Wednesday after being held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting in Game 1. This series will shift to Golden State on Saturday with the teams tied 1-1.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
