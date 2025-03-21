Teddy Allen News: Returns to action

Allen (hamstring) returned to action in Thursday's 109-95 G League win over the San Diego Clippers, finishing with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.

Allen missed about a week of action, but saw close to his usual workload in his return. Across 26 regular-season outings, Allen holds averages of 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.