Terrell Brown News: Posts 20 points Saturday

Brown logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals during 34 minutes in Saturday's 89-71 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brown made a significant improvement over his previous three outings in terms of scoring numbers and efficiency against the Capitanes. The guard is now averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game throughout the regular season. He could have more chances to impress as he continues to push for more playing time in the rotation with Marcus Garrett.