Terrence Shannon Injury: Exits to locker room Monday
Shannon exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left shoulder injury in the second quarter of Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Shannon left for the locker room with 7:19 remaining in the first half after a collision with an opposing player. However, the rookie has since returned to the club's bench, per Frederick, which bodes well for his chances of returning.
