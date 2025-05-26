Fantasy Basketball
Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 6:33pm

Shannon exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left shoulder injury in the second quarter of Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Shannon left for the locker room with 7:19 remaining in the first half after a collision with an opposing player. However, the rookie has since returned to the club's bench, per Frederick, which bodes well for his chances of returning.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
