Terrence Shannon News: Provides spark off bench

Shannon finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Despite not being much of a factor in Minnesota's rotation all year, Shannon averaged 11.7 points in 12.3 minutes across the final three games of the team's series against Oklahoma City. Shannon will look to build off this success to gain a more significant role during his sophomore campaign, especially if Nickeil Alexander-Walker leaves in free agency.