Terrence Shannon News: Shows out in Game 3 victory

Shannon contributed 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Shannon became just the third rookie to score at least 15 points off the bench during the postseason and the first Minnesota player to do so, taking advantage of what was a thumping victory by the Timberwolves. While this was a much-needed win, it is unlikely the Thunder will turn up with the same effort, or lack thereof, when the two teams meet again Monday. Despite Shannon's scoring outburst, he remains nothing more than a depth piece, having played a total of just seven minutes in the previous eight games combined.