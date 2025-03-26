Terry Roberts News: Season-high 18 points off bench

Roberts produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-122 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Despite coming off the bench, Roberts recorded a season-high scoring output to go with a full stat line Wednesday. Through 10 games (eight starts) in March, Roberts has averaged 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 34.0 minutes.