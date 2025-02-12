Terry Rozier Injury: Ruled out with illness

Rozier (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier is battling stomach flu and won't be able to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City. The veteran guard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.