Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Ruled out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Rozier (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier is battling stomach flu and won't be able to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City. The veteran guard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now