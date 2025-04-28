This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at MIA: Cavs lead series 3-0

HOU at GSW: Warriors lead series 2-1

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Darius Garland (toe): Questionable

Garland was sidelined for Game 3, with Sam Merrill getting the call in his place.

MIA - Kevin Love (personal), Terry Rozier (ankle): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

GSW - Jimmy Butler (pelvis): Questionable

Butler was out for Game 3, with Jonathan Kuminga getting the call in his place.

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) at Heat

Mitchell tallied 30 points in both Game 1 and 2, but he came up flat with a total of just 18.0 DK points in the Cavs' blowout win in Game 3. Nonetheless, he should be ready to bring his best effort to help his squad complete the series sweep in Game 4. He also averaged 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals across three meetings with the Heat during the regular season.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,700) vs. Cavaliers

Herro had his best game of the series in Game 2, where he racked up 49.0 DK points on 33 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, he came up with only 13 points in Game 3 and is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last three outings. He must bring a major effort to help prevent the sweet in Game 4, and he should find room to get his shot going from long range, as the Cavs gave up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) Cavaliers

Despite the blowout loss, Adebayo produced a team-high 22 points and finished with 33.8 DK points in Game 3. It marked the second time in the three outings that he topped 20 points and the third consecutive game that he hauled in at least nine boards. He must bring another big-time effort to help his squad fend off elimination, and he should continue to do well offensively, as the Cavs gave up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,000) at Heat

Mobley topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the series. He must continue to fight through a tough frontcourt matchup against the Heat, but after he averaged 37.0 percent shooting from deep during the season, he should stand out against the Heat, who gave up the league's ninth-most three-pointers and seventh-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) at Warriors

Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals across the last three games, including a high of 52.0 DK points in Game 1. He should continue to thrive against the Warriors' frontcourt, which gave up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) vs Rockets

Curry topped 30 points twice in the last three games, including an incredible performance to lift his shorthanded squad to the win in Game 3, where he finished with 65.8 DK points on 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks. He is likely to keep up the scoring, as despite the Rockets owning a strong defense this season, they gave up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Davion Mitchell, Heat ($5,700) v. Cavaliers

Mitchell topped 30 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He also started in the last two outings and is likely up for a third start thanks to his impressive play. He should also pad his stats at the foul line, as the Cavs gave up the league's 10th-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,500) vs Rockets

Green topped 30 DK points for the first time in the series in Game 3, and he is averaging 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last three outings. He must continue to bring a major effort to help his side compete with the depth of the Rockets' frontcourt. He should also continue to pad his stats on the defensive end, as the Rockets gave up the league's fourth-most blocks per game to opposing centers.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,200) at Heat

Allen topped 35 DK points in Game 1 and 3, and he is averaging 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game in the series. He should continue to prosper against the Heat, who gave up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers this season.

Value Picks

Moses Moody, Warriors ($3,800) vs. Rockets

Moody is averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last three games, including a high of 21.0 DK points in Game 2. He could be up for increased responsibility if Jimmy Butler remains sidelined.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,500) at Warriors

Smith topped 20 DK points in Games 1 and 3, and he is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over the last three outings. He should continue to shine against the Warriors' unimposing frontcourt, and he is likely to do well offensively, as they gave up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards this season.

