Thon Maker News: Plays 14 minutes

Makes (shoulder) returned to action in Thursday's 107-100 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers, finishing with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

Maker didn't play in Tuesday's 130-125 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, and saw a limited workload upon his return. Through three regular-season contests, Maker has fared poorly with 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds on 26.9 percent shooting from the field.