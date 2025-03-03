Tidjane Salaun News: Perfect from field Monday

Salaun recorded 10 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and two rebounds over 15 minutes in Monday's 119-101 loss to Golden State.

Salaun shot the ball well off the Charlotte bench in Monday's outing, making all of his shots from deep while leading all Hornets bench players in scoring in a double-digit showing. Salaun reached double figures for the seventh time this season, connecting on three or more threes for the fourth time.