Tidjane Salaun News: Shooting woes in defeat

Salaun closed Sunday's 93-86 loss to Boston with five points (1-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

Salaun had some notable performances during his rookie season in Charlotte, but he didn't finish the 2024-25 campaign on a strong note, hitting one of 11 shots attempted Sunday against the Celtics. The French import finished the year averaging 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 33 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.