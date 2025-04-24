Tim Hardaway News: Ties team-high 24 points in loss

Hardaway produced 24 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hardaway delivered a bounce-back performance after shooting 0-for-8 from the floor and scoring zero points during Monday's Game 2 win. The sharpshooter knocked down a game-high seven triples on Thursday, and he tied Cade Cunningham for the team-high mark in points. However, Hardaway struggled in the second half, shooting just 2-for-7 from the field and scoring six points. He's averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 28.3 minutes per game during the first round.