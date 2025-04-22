Tobias Harris News: Pulls down 13 rebounds

Harris had 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 43 minutes during Monday's 100-94 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris tied Jalen Duren with a game-high 13 rebounds in the win to even the series at one win apiece. Harris had a strong night on both ends of the court, scoring 15 points on efficient shooting while helping to limit Karl-Anthony Towns to 10 points on the other end.