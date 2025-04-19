Fantasy Basketball
Tobias Harris News: Team-high 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Harris amassed 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris set the tone for the Pistons by scoring 22 of his 25 points in the first half. He wasn't able to carry that offense into the second half, which the Pistons desperately needed in the fourth frame when they were outscored by 19 points. Still, it was the most points Harris scored since Dec. 4 against the Celtics (27), and he'll look carry that production into Game 2 on Monday.

