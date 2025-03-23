Tolu Smith News: Monster double-double in G League

Smith racked up 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-9 FT), 24 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 152-145 G League loss to the Long Island Nets in overtime.

Smith recorded season highs in points and rebounds en route to his 23rd double-double over 31 G League appearances. The two-way center has yet to make an appearance for the parent club, and he's averaging 17.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks across 29.6 minutes per game with Motor City.