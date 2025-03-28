Tony Snell News: Plays limited role in return
Snell tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 13 minutes in Friday's 111-107 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Snell returned Friday after missing time due to an undisclosed reason, playing in a team-low minute total and pitching in with a trio of points and assists in a winning effort. Snell has appeared in 13 G League contests this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Tony Snell
Free Agent
