Tre King News: Ties team high in boards off bench

King produced nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Despite coming off the bench, King matched a team-high output in rebounding Saturday. It was the undrafted rookie's second appearance since joining the Long Island Nets, and he'll finish the G League regular season with averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals in 16.0 minutes while shooting a miserable 30.0 percent from the field through 16 outings (one start) overall.