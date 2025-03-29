Trentyn Flowers News: Team-high 22 points in G League

Flowers ended with 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-95 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Flowers led the team in scoring Friday, reaching the 20-point threshold for the 14th time in 2024-25. The two-way player has made just two NBA appearances with the Clippers this season and is likely to finish the campaign in the G League, having averaged 20.2 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes over his last 12 games (10 starts) with the San Diego Clippers.