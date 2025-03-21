Trevor Keels News: Provides spark on both ends in loss

Keels ended with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes in Thursday's 136-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Keels put forth a two-way performance Thursday, finishing as one of three Wolves with two or more steals and 20 or more points in a balanced outing. Keels has appeared in 41 G League contests, averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.