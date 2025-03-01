Trevor Keels News: Reaches double figures in defeat

Keels contributed 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 41 minutes in Friday's 125-101 G League loss to Osceola.

Keels struggled shooting from the field Friday, but still managed to contribute offensively while finishing as one of three Wolves players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Keels has appeared in 36 G League contests with Iowa, averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.