Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Burke headshot

Trey Burke News: Returns versus Rip City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Burke (lower body) posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 30 minutes in Friday's 99-96 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Burke was fit enough to start in the first Winter Showcase clash after missing the previous couple of games due to injury. While Burke has been far from his best lately, his availability is great news for the Capitanes offense, and he's likely to play a major role following the departure of Louis King.

Trey Burke
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now