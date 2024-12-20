Trey Burke News: Returns versus Rip City

Burke (lower body) posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 30 minutes in Friday's 99-96 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Burke was fit enough to start in the first Winter Showcase clash after missing the previous couple of games due to injury. While Burke has been far from his best lately, his availability is great news for the Capitanes offense, and he's likely to play a major role following the departure of Louis King.