Tristen Newton headshot

Tristen Newton News: Transferred to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Timberwolves transferred Newton from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Newton will rejoin the Timberwolves ahead of Sunday's game against the Pistons. The two-way guard spent a majority of his time in the G League this season, during which he averaged 16.5 points, 6.6 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 35.8 minutes per game in 20 outings with Iowa and 14 with the Indiana Mad Ants.

Tristen Newton
Minnesota Timberwolves
