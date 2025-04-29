Ty Jerome News: Notches 18 points in win

Jerome posted 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 21 minutes during Monday's 138-83 victory over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Darius Garland (toe) missed his second game in a row and remains day-to-day. Sam Merrill has been starting in Garland's absence, but Jerome offers far more upside in fantasy formats. Through four postseason games, Cleveland's sixth man is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 51.6 percent shooting from the field.