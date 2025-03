Key totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Key's 12 points were his most since Dec. 19, when he dropped 17 against the Vipers. He's scored in double figures only 10 times across 34 G League appearances.