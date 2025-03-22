Tyreke Key News: Team-high five assists off bench

Key turned in 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 137-121 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Key led the team with five dimes off the bench Friday. Over nine outings (three starts) in March, the 26-year-old is averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.4 minutes.