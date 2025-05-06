Tyrese Haliburton News: Buzzer-beater seals Game 2 victory

Haliburton notched 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton was at it again, helping the Pacers recover from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Cavaliers. Trailing by seven points with less than a minute remaining, Indiana launched a fierce comeback, capped off by a dagger three-pointer by Haliburton with less than two seconds left on the clock. Indiana will now return home with all the momentum, leading the series 2-0.