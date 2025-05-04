Tyrese Haliburton News: Dishes out game-high 13 assists

Haliburton supplied 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton put his passing skills on display in an impressive Game 1 upset Sunday. The rising star dished out double-digit assists for the fifth time in these NBA playoffs. Along with a game-high 13 dimes, the Iowa State product recorded blocks, a game-high total that ties his career high in the postseason.