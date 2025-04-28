Tyrese Haliburton News: Double-doubles in Game 4 win

Haliburton closed Sunday's 129-103 victory over the Bucks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes.

Haliburton led Indiana to a 3-1 series lead while logging his fifth straight game with a double-double. The star point guard also led the Pacers in assists and rebounds in the win. The 25-year-old has shot only 40.7 percent from the field this series, but he continues to stuff the stat sheet. Haliburton has averaged 15.5 points, 12.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds across 33.8 minutes per game during the first round.