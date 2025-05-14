Tyrese Haliburton News: Emphatic performance Tuesday

Haliburton chipped in 31 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton led the Pacers with 31 points, delivering arguably his best night of the postseason. After two underwhelming efforts, Haliburton laid out a craftsman-like performance as Indiana secured what some might have considered an unlikely series victory. All eyes will now shift to Boston, where the Celtics will look to keep its series alive against the Knicks, with the eventual winner moving on to face the red-hot Pacers.