Tyrese Haliburton News: Hands out 10 assists in Game 3 loss

Haliburton recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers in the scoring column, but Haliburton had an impressive line overall, posting another double-double and ending just three rebounds shy of a triple-double. The star floor general has posted a double-double in each of the three games of the series, and he should remain a key player on offense for the Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday.