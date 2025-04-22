Tyrese Haliburton News: Top distributor in double-double

Haliburton contributed 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Haliburton once again led the way for Indiana as its floor general in Game 2, leading all player in assists while finishing as one of two Pacers with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Haliburton bounced back in Game 2 after recording just 10 points in Game 1, now recording a double-double in both contests of the series against Milwaukee.