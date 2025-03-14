Tyrese Maxey Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Head coach Nick Nurse doesn't expect Maxey (back/finger) to play in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, but the star guard should be able to return at some point during the team's upcoming six-game road trip, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Although Maxey is unlikely to end a six-game absence Sunday with back and finger sprains, he should be able to return during this road trip, which extends until the Mar. 24 matchup in New Orleans. Until Maxey gains clearance to play, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin figure to continue acting as the primary fantasy beneficiaries.