Tyus Jones News: Back in starting lineup

Jones is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Bradley Beal is sitting out with a calf injury Thursday, creating an opportunity for Jones to re-enter Phoenix's starting lineup and get a boost in fantasy value after he was recently moved to the bench. Over his last 12 appearances with the first unit, Jones has averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes.