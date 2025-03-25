Tyus Jones News: Logs 25 minutes off bench

Jones notched eight points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Milwaukee.

Collin Gillespie continues to start at point guard for the Suns in the absence of Bradley Beal (hamstring), but he hasn't made a big impact on the stat sheet. Jones has remained viable off the bench, however, posting averages of 10.0 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes over his last three appearances.