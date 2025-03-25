Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: Logs 25 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Jones notched eight points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Milwaukee.

Collin Gillespie continues to start at point guard for the Suns in the absence of Bradley Beal (hamstring), but he hasn't made a big impact on the stat sheet. Jones has remained viable off the bench, however, posting averages of 10.0 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes over his last three appearances.

Tyus Jones
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now