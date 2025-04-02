Fantasy Basketball
Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones News: Produces 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 11:52am

Jones logged 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 loss to Milwaukee.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) both on the shelf, more usage could continue to trickle down to Jones. However, he's been quiet prior to Tuesday, as he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers over his last four outings.

Tyus Jones
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
