Victor Wembanyama Injury: Undergoes surgery on blood clot

Head coach of the French National team, Frederic Fauthoux, said Thursday that Wembanyama underwent surgery on the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder and is feeling fine, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season during the All-Star break due to the deep vein thrombosis. However, Fauthoux is optimistic that the superstar could return for the FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers this summer. The Spurs expect to have Wembanyama back by the start of the 2025-26 season, and this update from Fauthoux suggests that he'll be ready for the Spurs' Opening Night, barring any setbacks. The second-year big man finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest over his 46 regular-season appearances.