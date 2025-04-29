Vlatko Cancar News: Rare appearance Tuesday

Cancar racked up no counting stats in two minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Cancar logged minutes for the second straight game, albeit a garbage-time performance. Prior to the last two games, Cancar had not left the bench for seven consecutive games. At this point, he is nothing more than a depth piece, made available if and when the result is non-negotiable.