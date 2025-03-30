Warren Washington News: Strong in paint in double-double

Washington finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six blocks and one assist over 28 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Washington locked things down in the paint in Saturday's regular-season finale, leading all players in blocks while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total en route to a double-double showcase. Washington appeared in 34 contests this season, averaging 3.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.