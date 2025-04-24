Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Misses out on double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:41am

Carter racked up 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After scoring just four points in Game 1, Carter converted all three of his three-point attempts in Game 2 and was Orlando's third-leading scorer. Carter averaged 7.2 rebounds per game during the regular season but is averaging 10.5 boards per contest so far in the playoffs.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
