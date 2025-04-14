Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Scores eight points in 15 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 9:42am

Moore finished Sunday's 93-86 loss to Boston with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes.

Moore didn't play much during Sunday's loss to Boston but took advantage of his 15 minutes on the floor by scoring eight points. The Duke product finishes his third season in the NBA averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and a career-high 34.1 percent from deep.

Wendell Moore
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now